scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Delhi airport to induct 62 e-vehicles in 4 months to cut greenhouse gas emissions

The Delhi International Airport Limited launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 1:58:03 pm
Delhi airport to induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations. (Representational image: Pixabay)

The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, its operator DIAL said on Monday.

The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner.

Also Read |Explained: Why electric vehicle sales saw a three-fold rise last year

“In the first phase, the DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations which will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within three to four months,” it mentioned.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>

The DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders, the operator said.

More from Delhi

Under this programme, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes in the electric vehicles to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for electric vehicle adoption, it added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement