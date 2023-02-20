Delhi airport drain project expected to be completed by June

The ongoing airport drain project aimed at providing relief from flooding and waterlogging in and around Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and adjacent sectors of Dwarka during monsoon is expected to be completed by June.

The project is among the first to have been taken up by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and is a key component of infrastructure related to the upcoming G20 Summit given its proximity to the airport.

The drainage project will channelise rain and stormwater discharge from the IGI Airport to the Najafgarh Drain and is being executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

According to government sources, work related to the project had allegedly been stalled due to a lack of requisite permission and environmental clearance related to tree translocation from the Delhi government.

“The LG’s intervention has expedited construction, which began in November last year, is proceeding faster than expected and is likely to be finished by June,” the official said.

The need for the drain was felt after the existing two drains at the IGI Airport proved insufficient for discharging rainwater from the airport, often resulting in severe waterlogging.

In addition to causing disruption and cancellation of flights for several days triggering major inconvenience to passengers, heavy waterlogging has even forced the closure of the IGI Airport on several occasions.

The airport drain will be capable of discharging 70 CuM of water per second during peak rains; it will be 20 metres wide and have a depth of 2 metres.

The drain will start from inside the IGI Airport premises, pass beneath the railway tracks through a broadened culvert adjoining the airport boundary in Dwarka Sector-8 and connect to DDA’s Trunk Drain – 2 that will further channelise the rainwater to the Najafgarh Drain.