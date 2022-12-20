Replying to Ludhiana MP’s query, union minister lists 13 points to decongest IGI airport Delhi

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (retd) has listed 13 points to decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi in response to Ludhiana’s AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
In a statement, Arora said he had asked about the steps the government is planning to take for the decongestion of IGI Airport, especially Terminal 3; and whether there is a long waiting in security and immigration and the details and the reasons thereof.
In reply, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (retd) listed the following 13 steps taken for decongestion at IGI Airport:
- Additional Traffic Marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion
- Board displaying at least waiting time along with the entry gate number has been put up at Naka point to guide passengers in advance
- Display boards installed at all departure entry gates providing real-time data regarding waiting time. The information on the same is being shared via social media
- Awareness poster at the entry gate for passengers to be ready with Air ticket/ Boarding pass and Identity proof document. Dedicated staff has been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers
- Two Additional entry gates have been opened for passenger entry
- Deployment of additional manpower by CISF done
- Deployment of additional X-ray machines for baggage check
- Monitoring through CCTV & Command Centre
- Use of Count Meter for Crowd Management
- Airport operator advised to reduce flights during the peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals
- Airlines advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters
- Air travellers encouraged to use DigiYatra, a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience based on Facial Recognition Technology
- Airlines advised to have full compliance to Barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates.