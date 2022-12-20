scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Replying to Ludhiana MP’s query, union minister lists 13 points to decongest IGI airport Delhi

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (retd) listed 13 steps taken for decongestion at IGI Airport in the Rajya Sabha.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. (File)

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (retd) has listed 13 points to decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi in response to Ludhiana’s AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a statement, Arora said he had asked about the steps the government is planning to take for the decongestion of IGI Airport, especially Terminal 3; and whether there is a long waiting in security and immigration and the details and the reasons thereof.

In reply, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (retd) listed the following 13 steps taken for decongestion at IGI Airport:

  • Additional Traffic Marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion
  • Board displaying at least waiting time along with the entry gate number has been put up at Naka point to guide passengers in advance
  • Display boards installed at all departure entry gates providing real-time data regarding waiting time. The information on the same is being shared via social media
  • Awareness poster at the entry gate for passengers to be ready with Air ticket/ Boarding pass and Identity proof document. Dedicated staff has been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers
  • Two Additional entry gates have been opened for passenger entry
  • Deployment of additional manpower by CISF done
  • Deployment of additional X-ray machines for baggage check
  • Monitoring through CCTV & Command Centre
  • Use of Count Meter for Crowd Management
  • Airport operator advised to reduce flights during the peak hour at T3 or shift them to other two terminals
  • Airlines advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters
  • Air travellers encouraged to use DigiYatra, a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience based on Facial Recognition Technology
  • Airlines advised to have full compliance to Barcode on tickets issued to help easy flow of passengers at entry/security gates.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:52:24 am
Varun Dhawan to star in Indian spinoff of Citadel, Russo Brothers say they’re ‘thrilled’ to have him on board

