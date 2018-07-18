Delhi airhostess ‘suicide’: Messages on phone may have sparked argument, say police

39-year-old airhostess Anissia Batra allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park residence 39-year-old airhostess Anissia Batra allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park residence

Hours before 39-year-old airhostess Anissia Batra allegedly jumped off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park residence, she had an argument with husband Mayank Singhvi over two messages sent by her mother, police sources said after his questioning.

Singhvi was questioned for an hour at Hauz Khas police station on Monday, where he is learnt to have said that a day before the incident, things were fine between the couple. He came home around 9 pm, and she around 11 pm. “They went to sleep in their respective rooms and things were fine till around 11 am on Friday morning. But he then checked her phone and saw two messages sent by her mother, criticising him and saying he was not doing any work,” a senior officer claimed, based on his statement.

“They entered into a heated argument and eventually headed to the terrace… He claims he got a call from a common friend, who tried to calm things down… He claims he returned downstairs for lunch, while she stayed on the terrace,” an official said.

Before jumping off the terrace, Anissia sent a message to her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, that she was going to take the extreme step, police said.

“Singhvi claims he rushed to the terrace and found the door locked. He claims he tried to enter through a shaft, but a security guard had told him a woman jumped off the terrace,” police said.

Meanwhile, Batra’s last rites were performed on Tuesday as Singhvi was produced at a

Delhi court and sent to 14-day judicial custody by Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar.

The Delhi Police moved an application saying he was “not required for custodial interrogation and be sent to JC”.

His mother Sushma Lodha Singhvi did not respond to calls seeking comment, while his counsel Supriya Juneja said, “I don’t want to comment.”

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, representing the Batras, said, “We argued that Singhvi’s parents be arrested too, as it has been established by the victim’s family that they were aiding dowry demands and the violence.”

