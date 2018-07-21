Delhi: ‘Airhostess may have grabbed grill before falling’

Airhostess Anissia Batra allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park residence. Airhostess Anissia Batra allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park residence.

Airhostess Anissia Batra (39), who died after allegedly jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park house on July 13, may have grabbed the grill of the roof before falling, two labourers — who have recorded their statement in the capacity of eyewitnesses — have told police.

According to police sources, the two men, in their statement, said they saw a woman “hanging and holding on to the grill before falling on the boundary wall and, thereafter, on the ground”.

The two eyewitnesses told police that they raised an alarm and informed others. They told police that she hit her back on the boundary wall before falling to the ground. The woman’s family has alleged that her husband Mayank Singhvi, currently in judicial custody, was responsible for her death.

According to police, Batra allegedly jumped off the terrace after sending a message to a friend and her husband, saying she was ending her life because of marital discord.

A case under IPC Section 304B (dowry death) has already been registered against Mayank. According to the medico-legal case (MLC) form at Max Healthcare, Panchsheel Park, Batra was admitted at 4.35 pm and was declared dead at 5.15 pm.

The report states that Batra suffered bruises on the shoulder, lower back, left knee and hip, along with a laceration on her lower back. The report also states that she was unconscious and unresponsive when she was brought to the Emergency. Meanwhile, police told PTI that Mayank’s parents will be questioned at 4 pm on Saturday.

