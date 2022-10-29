Delhi: GRAP stage III kicks in as NCR’s air quality nears ‘severe’ category

With Delhi’s air quality hovering around ‘severe’ category on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to implement curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on an immediate basis.

The restrictions include a near-total ban on construction and demolition activities. Exceptions include essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways and metro rail, and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works.

Brick kilns, hot mix plants, stone crushers not operating on clean fuels, and mining and associated activities in the NCR have also been banned.

The air quality panel formed by the Central government further said that state governments concerned might also impose restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in NCR, keeping in mind the deteriorating air quality.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in NCR, which classifies the air quality under four different stages: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday, which was Diwali.

Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain ‘very poor’ till October 31, according to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi increased on Friday to around 7 per cent. The crop residue burning-related fire counts in Punjab on Friday also increased to what has been the highest single-day count so far – 2,067. Haryana recorded 123 paddy residue-burning events on Friday, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.