Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, mercury to dip from December 11

The air quality in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast informed.

AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while that which falls in the 101 to 200 range is categorised as ‘moderate.’ On Tuesday, the 24-hour average AQI for the city was 255.

It is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the next two days as well, the forecast indicated. An update from the SAFAR forecasting system on Tuesday had said that wind speed would be moderate between December 7 and 11, allowing for the dispersion of pollutants.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, predicts that the minimum temperature on Wednesday would be around 10 degree Celsius, while the maximum would be 24 degree Celsius. Clear skies are on the radar for the day with the relative humidity at 8.30 am standing at 93%.

Over the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 10.1 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to drop to around 9 degree Celsius on December 11 and 12, and further to 8 degree Celsius on December 13. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 23-24 degree Celsius over the next six days.

The 24-hour average at most air quality monitoring stations stood in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category at 10 am on Wednesday. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium monitoring station, the AQI was 246, Chandni Chowk 251, and Mandir Marg 214. At Aya Nagar, it was 190 while, at ITO, it was 111.