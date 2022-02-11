Delhi’s air quality improves with strong winds

The air quality in Delhi has improved with strong winds dispersing pollutants, and is in the ‘moderate’ category.

On Thursday, the AQI was 172, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category. The air quality had remained in the ‘poor’ category for five consecutive days from February 5 onwards. An update from the Air Quality Early Warning System on Thursday said that strong winds and better ventilation conditions could prevail till February 12.

The concentration of particulate matter had subsided at most air quality monitoring stations on Thursday, going by data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. At the Sri Aurobindo Marg station, for instance, the PM10 level had dropped to 79 µg/m3 at 6 pm on Thursday, within the 24-hour standard of 100 µg/m3 for PM10 specified by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The PM2.5 level had also fallen to around 36 µg/m3 at the station at 6 pm, within the 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m3.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day. At 8.30 am, the temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 78%.

On Thursday, a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees was recorded, while the minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 8.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

Over the next six days, the minimum and maximum temperatures are set to rise. By Feb 16, the minimum temperature is likely to increase to around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 25 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog is on the forecast from Feb 13 to 15.