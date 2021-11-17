Delhi’s air quality likely to be ‘very poor’ till Nov 19

Delhi’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category till November 19, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast indicates.

The air quality could improve from November 21 onwards with strong winds, the forecast read. The AQI on Wednesday morning was in the ‘very poor’ category.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is not likely to be significant since wind direction will be from the east of Delhi, the forecast suggests. Wind direction will continue to be from the east or southeast for the next two days as well.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature fell to 9.6 degree Celsius, the lowest so far this season, and around three degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature, which stood at 23.6 degree Celsius on Nov 1, has been dipping steadily over the past two weeks. It fell to around 13.6 degree Celsius on Nov 8, and further to 10.1 degree Celsius on Nov 14.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday could stand at around 10 degree Celsius, and the maximum is likely to be 27 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to be at around 10 or 11 degree Celsius, while the maximum could be 27 or 28 degree Celsius. Fog and mist remain on the forecast for the next six days.