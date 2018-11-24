Delhi’s air quality shows slight improvement with increased wind speed

Delhi’s air quality showed a slight improvement on Saturday due to increased wind speed, favourable for dispersion of pollutants, and settled in the ‘poor’ category, authorities said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 264 which falls in the ‘poor’ category, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Four areas in the national capital recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while 22 areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality, the data said.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 119 and the PM10 level was recorded at 235, it said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality has improved due to higher wind speed

The Particulate Matter (PM) concentration is likely to reduce owing to increased wind speed and air quality is likely to be in poor category, it said.

Humidity in the city is high which is slightly unfavourable and stubble fire will have marginal impact, it said.