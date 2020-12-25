Delhi air quality severe for third day in row

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday was 423 in the severe range, lower than 433 recorded on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality of Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category for a third day in a row on Thursday due to calm wind speed and low temperature.

The Central government’s air quality monitor SAFAR said pollutants accumulated in the air were not being dispersed.

Severe air quality impacts healthy population and seriously impacts those with pre-existing medical conditions, as per the CPCB

A bulletin from SAFAR said, “Surface-level winds are calm and are forecast to pick up. Low ventilation has halted the dispersion of accumulated pollutants under calm wind and cold conditions. However, better ventilation conditions are forecast for the next two days.”

SAFAR has forecast that the air quality will improve to the higher end of ‘very poor’ category on Friday and the middle end of the same range on Saturday.

In view of bad air quality, on Wednesday CPCB chairman Shiv Das Meena had directed pollution control boards of NCR states to ensure hot mix plants and stone crushers remain closed in the region till January 2.

Increasing frequency of mechanised sweeping and sprinkling water on roads is also to be ensured, along with adherence to dust mitigation guidelines at construction sites, the letter from Meena states.

The CPCB has also directed agencies to ensure strict compliance of ban on sale and use of firecrackers during Christmas and New Year.

Meanwhile, minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius while maximum was 23.1 degrees, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, dense fog is forecast in the city and the minimum and maximum temperature are forecast to be 5 and 22 degrees Celsius.

