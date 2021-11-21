Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, likely to improve next week

The air quality in Delhi is likely to improve to reach the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ categories on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

With strong winds helping the dispersion of pollutants, the air quality could improve further to reach the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Monday and Tuesday. The AQI on Sunday morning remained ‘very poor.’

AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 is ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 is ‘severe.’

As a 24-hour average, the air quality at some monitoring stations continued to remain ‘severe’ on Sunday morning. At the Anand Vihar monitoring station, the AQI was 429, while Mundka recorded 406, Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 410, and R K Puram recorded 407.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium monitoring station, the AQI was 384, while it was 371 at Mandir Marg and 370 at the Siri Fort monitoring station.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum could stand at 27 degrees Celsius, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours is 9.8 degrees Celsius, about three degrees below the normal.

Over the coming week, the minimum temperature could range from 9 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature at the same time could be 26 or 27 degrees Celsius.