Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’; minimum temperature recorded at 9.6 deg Celsius

Relative humidity in the city was recorded at 79 per cent and the weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.

An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in Gurugram, November 19, 2022. (PTI)

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday as the air quality index stood at 296, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI (air quality index) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9. 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

More from Delhi

On Saturday, the national capital had recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 12:09:05 pm
