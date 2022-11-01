Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’, relief likely from Wednesday evening

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board updated at 9.10 am.

The national capital recorded an average AQI of 426 at 9.10 am. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. Out of 35 air quality monitoring stations for which data was available Tuesday morning, 26 stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category. The monitoring station at Burari Crossing recorded the worst AQI – 477 – followed by Jahangirpuri with an AQI of 475. The AQI at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was 401, while South Delhi’s Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 432.

Most other parts of the NCR recorded 24-hour average AQI in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category Tuesday morning. At Gurgaon, for instance, the AQI was 399, while it was 397 in Noida and 378 in Ghaziabad. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’.

A forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System issued on Monday said that the AQI in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories on Tuesday. The 24-hour average AQI according to the CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin on Monday was 392, in the ‘very poor’ category. Gurgaon recorded an AQI of 376, Faridabad 363 and Noida 374, going by the CPCB’s bulletin issued on Monday.

According to Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, the forecast indicates that the AQI may deteriorate and reach the lower end of the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday. Relief is expected from November 2 evening onwards when local winds in the city will increase dispersion of pollutants, Beig said. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast specifies that average wind speed of less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.