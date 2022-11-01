scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’, relief likely from Wednesday evening

Delhi pollution: The air quality monitoring station at Burari Crossing recorded the worst AQI of 477 followed by Jahangirpuri with an AQI of 475.

Birds perch on street light poles amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board updated at 9.10 am.

The national capital recorded an average AQI of 426 at 9.10 am. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. Out of 35 air quality monitoring stations for which data was available Tuesday morning, 26 stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category. The monitoring station at Burari Crossing recorded the worst AQI – 477 – followed by Jahangirpuri with an AQI of 475. The AQI at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was 401, while South Delhi’s Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 432.

Most other parts of the NCR recorded 24-hour average AQI in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category Tuesday morning. At Gurgaon, for instance, the AQI was 399, while it was 397 in Noida and 378 in Ghaziabad. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’.

A forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System issued on Monday said that the AQI in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories on Tuesday. The 24-hour average AQI according to the CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin on Monday was 392, in the ‘very poor’ category. Gurgaon recorded an AQI of 376, Faridabad 363 and Noida 374, going by the CPCB’s bulletin issued on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...
More from Delhi

According to Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, the forecast indicates that the AQI may deteriorate and reach the lower end of the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday. Relief is expected from November 2 evening onwards when local winds in the city will increase dispersion of pollutants, Beig said. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast specifies that average wind speed of less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 10:09:30 am
Next Story

Diabetics, this root vegetable will help manage blood sugar level: ‘Add half a cup to your daily diet plan’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement