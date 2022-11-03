Delhi Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ once again

Delhi Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category Thursday morning with a 24-hour average AQI of 426 at 9 am. The worst air quality in the city was at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar where the monitoring stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 460, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The prominent pollutant at Jahangirpuri was PM2.5, while PM10 was found to be the most prominent pollutant at Anand Vihar.
In other news, Delhi University has launched its new ‘Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme’ and has opened applications for it. A part of the programmes being introduced by the university in its centenary year, the scheme launched on Wednesday allows undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university to avail of paid internships at the university’s departments and centres.
The Delhi HC has disposed off Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea after the Centre informed the HC that security agencies are satisfied that appropriate arrangements have been made for ensuring the safety and security of Swamy, considering that he is a Z category protectee.
Swamy’s counsel submitted that his client would vacate the government accomodation by Saturday under intimation to the estate officer concerned.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand was on Thursday administered oath as a minister in the Delhi government by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a ceremony at Raj Niwas.
Anand took the oath in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. "Administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raaj Kumar Anand as Minister in GNCTD. I convey my best wishes to him and hope that he will work for the betterment of Delhi and its People," Saxena tweeted after the oath ceremony. The Patel Nagar MLA was inducted into his Council of Ministers by Kejriwal after Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation. PTI.
A Delhi court granted bail to a 38-year-old retired army subedar for allegedly posing as a policeman and raping a 19-year-old woman at a park in southwest Delhi.
Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma granted bail to accused Rajesh Kumar Malik who used to contractually works with the Haryana government’s sports department as a wrestling coach.
The court took note of Malik’s lawyer Ravi Drall’s arguments that the public witnesses have already been examined in this case and admitted the accused to bail on his furnishing personal bond of Rs 25,000. Malik has been directed not to visit the locality of the prosecutrix in the range of 500 metres or contact her family. Read more.
Among local sources, vehicles may have contributed the most to air pollution in Delhi over the week from October 21 to 26, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
Vehicles caused half or around 51% of the national capital’s own contribution to PM2.5 levels from October 21 to 26, the analysis said. When contribution from other NCR districts and biomass burning to air pollution in Delhi is considered, vehicles contributed around 17% of the PM2.5 concentration.
The daily share of vehicular emissions ranged from around 49.3% to 53% over the week. This was followed by residential sources at 13%, industrial sources at 11% and construction at 7%. Read more.
Bouncers outside a club in Gurgaon thrashed a forest department employee and his two friends Monday night and caused blunt injuries, said the police Thursday.
The police said the complainant, a range officer of the forest department, said he went to the club in a mall on the MG Road along with his friends and one of them forgot his phone in the club. He went inside to get it while others waited outside, according to the complainant.
“My friends and I were sitting on the third floor of the mall and talking amongst ourselves when an unknown person, claiming to be from the staff of a club, confronted us. He started arguing with us. Soon, some men, along with bouncers from another club, arrived and started beating and kicking us. My friends and I suffered injuries…the bouncers threatened to kill us,” he said in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Sector 29 police station. Read more.
Around 100 nurses from various Delhi government-run hospitals Wednesday morning began a “symbolic strike” to present their demands, including regularisation of service and long-due promotions. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) said it would continue with the strike Thursday and Friday as well, from 9 am to 11 am.
The strike briefly affected hospitals where the workload of non-striking nurses went up. However, emergency and intensive care unit services did not suffer as nominal staff worked to render these two services, DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.
Outpatient department (OPD) services and wards have been impacted due to the nursing staff strike, he said. “We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike,” he added. Read more.
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category Thursday morning with a 24-hour average AQI of 426 at 9 am. The worst air quality in the city was at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar where the monitoring stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 460, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The prominent pollutant at Jahangirpuri was PM2.5, while PM10 was found to be the most prominent pollutant at Anand Vihar. Air Quality Index between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. According to the CPCB, AQI in the ‘severe’ category “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”. Read more.
As air quality worsened across Delhi and NCR, measures to control the situation in Noida were discussed during a meeting of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Wednesday. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the local administration also attended the meeting.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida on Thursday morning was at 388, or the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Read more.