Delhi Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ once again

Noida recorded an AQI of 388 and Gurgaon 391. Delhi’s air quality remained the worst among the parts of the NCR that are being monitored by the CPCB. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category Thursday morning with a 24-hour average AQI of 426 at 9 am. The worst air quality in the city was at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar where the monitoring stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 460, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The prominent pollutant at Jahangirpuri was PM2.5, while PM10 was found to be the most prominent pollutant at Anand Vihar.

As air quality worsened, measures to control the situation in Noida were discussed during a meeting of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Wednesday. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the local administration also attended the meeting. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida on Thursday morning was at 388, or the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In other news, Delhi University has launched its new ‘Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme’ and has opened applications for it. A part of the programmes being introduced by the university in its centenary year, the scheme launched on Wednesday allows undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university to avail of paid internships at the university’s departments and centres.