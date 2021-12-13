Delhi government to seek air quality commission’s permission to reopen schools

The Delhi government will forward two applications on behalf of the education department to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) suggesting that schools, colleges and coaching institutes for students from class 6 onwards be opened immediately, and classes for primary section to class 5 be resumed from Dec 20, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Schools and other institutes were shut on November 15 due to deteriorating air quality. Though briefly re-opened on Nov 29, they were shut again on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has allowed the CAQM to consider applications for easing the restrictions imposed to deal with air pollution.

Rai said that the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essentials, except for compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric trucks will continue.

Agencies seeking to resume construction and demolition activities have been asked to write to the environment department, which will forward their requests to the CAQM for consideration.

Rai said that a total of 6,975 complaints were received through the Green Delhi app, and 5,686 of these were resolved. The maximum number of complaints were directed to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).. He was speaking after a meeting held with officials of government departments to discuss the national capital’s air pollution situation. There has been an improvement in air quality over the past one week, and further improvement is likely from December 16, he said.