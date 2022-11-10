scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Delhi air quality improves but relief likely to be short-lived

Strong upper-level winds from the northwest direction are likely on November 11 and 12 and could enhance ‘the inflow of pollutants’ if stubble burning-related fire counts increase, the SAFAR forecasting system has said.

The AQI in Delhi on Wednesday was 260, in the ‘poor’ category, having improved from 372 the previous day. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

While Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to enter the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, winds from the northwest direction on Friday and Saturday could lead to a deterioration in air quality.

According to an update issued by the SAFAR forecasting system on Wednesday, strong upper-level winds from the northwest direction are likely on November 11 and 12 “enhancing the inflow of pollutants” if stubble burning-related fire counts increase. This could mean that the AQI may deteriorate to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, the update said.

Also Read |Our choking cities: How we can improve air and water quality in urban spaces

With wind speed and direction from stubble-burning areas not being favourable over the past few days, the contribution of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels has been falling. On Wednesday, this contribution stood at 5%, according to data from SAFAR, down from 9% on Tuesday and 14% on Monday.

The AQI in Delhi on Wednesday was 260, in the ‘poor’ category, having improved from 372 the previous day. This is the best that the AQI has been in nearly two weeks — the air quality in the national capital had remained in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories for around two weeks till Wednesday. The improvement in air quality was on account of wind speed that helped disperse pollutants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

The number of farm fires recorded on Wednesday was around 1,778 in Punjab and 69 in Haryana, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute shows. Till November 9, Punjab has recorded 34,868 paddy residue burning events, while Haryana has recorded 2,693.

More from Delhi

At 9 am on Thursday, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 283, going by data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI was in the ‘poor’ category (between 201 and 300) in Faridabad, Noida and Gurgaon as well.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:21:15 am
Next Story

Delhi University 3rd round UG seat allocation put off, revised schedule to be out tomorrow

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement