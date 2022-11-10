Delhi air quality improves but relief likely to be short-lived

While Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to enter the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, winds from the northwest direction on Friday and Saturday could lead to a deterioration in air quality.

According to an update issued by the SAFAR forecasting system on Wednesday, strong upper-level winds from the northwest direction are likely on November 11 and 12 “enhancing the inflow of pollutants” if stubble burning-related fire counts increase. This could mean that the AQI may deteriorate to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, the update said.

With wind speed and direction from stubble-burning areas not being favourable over the past few days, the contribution of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels has been falling. On Wednesday, this contribution stood at 5%, according to data from SAFAR, down from 9% on Tuesday and 14% on Monday.

The AQI in Delhi on Wednesday was 260, in the ‘poor’ category, having improved from 372 the previous day. This is the best that the AQI has been in nearly two weeks — the air quality in the national capital had remained in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories for around two weeks till Wednesday. The improvement in air quality was on account of wind speed that helped disperse pollutants.

The number of farm fires recorded on Wednesday was around 1,778 in Punjab and 69 in Haryana, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute shows. Till November 9, Punjab has recorded 34,868 paddy residue burning events, while Haryana has recorded 2,693.

At 9 am on Thursday, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 283, going by data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI was in the ‘poor’ category (between 201 and 300) in Faridabad, Noida and Gurgaon as well.