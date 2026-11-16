Delhi air quality likely to turn ‘Very Poor’ today as winds weaken, farm fires rise

Delhi’s air quality is likely to deteriorate to the ‘Very Poor’ category from Tuesday as weakening winds, falling temperatures and morning fog are expected to trap pollutants closer to the ground. This comes even as the Capital’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved marginally to 275, in the ‘Poor’ category, on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, Delhi’s AQI fell from 290 on Sunday to 275 on Monday. However, several monitoring stations continued to record ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Severe’ air quality.

Siri Fort recorded an AQI of 424 (Severe), while Punjabi Bagh and Pusa recorded 363 (Very Poor) each. ITO, Delhi University’s North Campus and NSUT Jaffarpur recorded 338 (Very poor) each. NSIT Dwarka (328), Burari Crossing (328), DTU (324), CRRI Mathura Road (324), Mundka (319), Chandni Chowk (318), JNU (315) and Aya Nagar (309) remained in the Very Poor bracket. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant at 49 of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations.