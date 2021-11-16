Delhi air quality likely to slip into ‘severe’ category tonight

The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday but could slip into the ‘severe’ category tonight, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast.

Calm conditions would prevail in the morning, while the surface winds are coming in from the north and northwest direction of Delhi, the forecast said.

On Monday, the 24-hour AQI at 4 pm stood at 353, in the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped to around 10 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is around 4 degrees Celsius below normal. This minimum temperature has dipped further than the lowest minimum temperatures for November in 2019 and 2018. In 2019, the lowest minimum temperature in November was 11.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum in Nov 2018 was 10.5 degrees Celsius.

A further fall in temperature is not expected over the next six days, with the minimum temperature likely to hover at 10 and 11 degrees Celsius. Mist and foggy conditions are likely to persist. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to stand at 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 10 degrees Celsius.