Delhi air quality is ‘very poor’ for first time this season

A layer of smoke hangs heavy over Delhi-NCR. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) A layer of smoke hangs heavy over Delhi-NCR. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s air quality touched the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, as the air quality index value was recorded at 313 Wednesday. Low wind speed, along with high humidity, has meant the pollutants being generated in the city and those coming in from other states are not getting dispersed easily. According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality will worsen on Thursday and Friday. As per the portal, PM 2.5 on Wednesday was recorded at 139 µg/m3. This is expected to touch 153 µg/m3 on Thursday, and 151 µg/m3 on Friday. On Wednesday, the PM 10 concentration was recorded at 296 µg/m3. On Thursday and Friday, it is expected to be 326 and 341.

Acceptable values for the two pollutants, set by the CPCB, are 60 µg/m3 (PM 2.5) and 100 µg/m3 (PM 10).

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which contains a set of actions to be followed by state governments and the Centre to curb pollution, has already been enforced in the capital. This includes a ban on using diesel generator sets, zero tolerance for open burning, mechanised sweeping of roads to avoid dust resettlement, among others.

“From this year , enforcement and implementation of GRAP measures must be done properly. Localised action is crucial, as there are areas in the city with varied issues such as loose dust, garbage burning and vehicular pollution,” said Centre for Science and Environment Executive Director Anumita Roy Chowdhury.

Analysis of air quality in the first 16 days of October since 2015 has shown that so far, this year has seen the best air quality in the post-monsoon season. This includes a ban on the usage of diesel generator sets, zero tolerance for open burning, mechanised sweeping of roads to avoid dust resettlement, among others.

Centre for Science and Environment Executive Director Anumita Roy Chowdhury said the systems to curb pollution are all in place.

“What is crucial from this year on is that enforcement and implementation of the GRAP measures is done properly. Localised action is also crucial, as there are areas where loose dust is a problem. In other areas, garbage burning is an issue, and in some other parts of the city, vehicular pollution is a real concern. Tackling these is important. The framework in already in place,” she said.

Previous years

Analysis of air quality in the first 16 days of October since 2015 has shown that so far, this year has seen the best air quality in the post-monsoon season. While the average air quality index value between October 1 and 16 in 2015 was 239, it improved to 230 in 2016. the index value sipped to 235 in 2017 but improved again this year to touch 215 – the best in four years.This is expected to touch 153 micrograms per cubic metre Thursday and 151 micrograms per cubic metre Friday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App