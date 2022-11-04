Delhi air quality to remain ‘severe’ today; will improve after November 5

With air quality in the National Capital Region slipping into hazardous levels, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday continued to remain in the “severe” category.

The data showed that the quality deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1000 m) wind blowing towards Delhi from stubble-burning areas.

Stubble emissions with a fire count of 2,994 contributed 34 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi. Fine particles (size <2.5 micrometers) contributed to 66 per cent of PM10. Local surface winds are 10 to 12 km per hour for the next three days which cause moderate dispersion of pollutants.

According to the data, the air quality of the national capital is likely to improve tomorrow to the “lower end of severe” level. From November 5, the air quality is likely move to the “very poor” category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has already invoked measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, prohibiting the use of diesel four-wheelers that are not BS-VI compliant, as well as the entry of trucks into Delhi.

The ban on diesel four-wheelers, except BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services, will be applicable in Delhi and NCR districts bordering the capital, according to the order. All Delhi-registered diesel medium- and heavy-goods vehicles are also be prohibited from plying in Delhi, except those used for essential or emergency services.

All industries in the NCR running on fuels apart from those approved for the NCR are to be shut, except for dairy units and those manufacturing medical equipment or drugs.

Advertisement

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District magistrate has also ordered classes for students from Classes 1 to 8 to be mandatorily conducted online until November 8.