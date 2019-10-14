Delhi’s air quality dips further, inches to ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality inched further towards the ‘very poor’ category as the concentration of particulate matter continued to increase. Officials at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) have forecast that the air, which is in the ‘poor’ category now, will touch the ‘very poor’ category by Monday, and deteriorate further Tuesday.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which bans use of diesel generators (except those in emergency situations such as hospitals and lifts in apartment complexes) in the capital and towns in its vicinity, will be implemented from October 15.

Sunday’s air quality index value was 266, as compared to Saturday’s 222. The capital’s week-long weather forecast says temperature will be between 33 and 20 degrees Celsius, along with calm winds. No rain is expected.

“All these factors — dipping temperature, calm winds and addition of pollutants from crop residue burning in Haryana and Punjab is adding to the capital’s pollution. We are expecting GRAP restrictions to help check pollution sources,” said a CPCB official.