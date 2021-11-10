Delhi’s air quality could remain ‘very poor’ till November 12

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast for Delhi has indicated that the air quality could remain in the ‘very poor’ category from November 10 to 12. The forecast, however, indicated that the AQI could improve gradually.

The wind direction continues to be from the northwest direction of Delhi and conducive for the transport of pollutants from crop residue burning. The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is predicted to be around 14% on Wednesday. This is down from a figure of 27% on Tuesday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system. The SAFAR forecast had said on Tuesday that the winds had slowed down, though the direction remains favourable for transport of pollutants.

On Tuesday, the AQI had returned to the ‘severe’ category after having improved to reach the ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

As a 24-hour average, the AQI at a few monitoring stations in the city remained in the ‘severe’ category (between 401 and 500) Wednesday morning, while others recorded an AQI of ‘very poor’ (between 301 and 400). At the JLN Stadium monitoring station, the AQI stood at 368, while it stood at 389 at Punjabi Bagh, 437 at Anand Vihar, 360 at Chandni Chowk, and 362 at Mandir Marg.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to stand at 13 degree Celsius, and the maximum at 29 degree Celsius, with partly cloudy skies, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 13.4 degree Celsius, slightly lower than the 13.5 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 28.6 degree Celsius, a degree below the normal.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 11 degree Celsius to 13 degree Celsius, while the maximum could range from 26 degree Celsius to 28 degree Celsius.