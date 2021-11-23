Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ due to wind

Air quality in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, going by a morning bulletin from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The SAFAR forecasting system update on Monday indicated that the improvement in air quality was a result of stronger winds dispersing pollutants and the lower fire count from stubble burning. The AQI on Monday stood at 311, in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin which provides a 24-hour average.

The fire count on Monday was 909, according to the SAFAR forecast, and its contribution to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was estimated to be around 6 per cent. Winds are likely to slow down from Nov 24 onwards, which could lead to a slight deterioration in air quality. The AQI on Nov 24 is likely to be in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories, while it is likely to remain ‘very poor’ on Nov 25.

AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as ‘poor,’ and ‘very poor’ AQI falls between 301 and 400.

The AQI as a 24-hour average was in the ‘poor’ category at some monitoring stations on Tuesday morning. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium monitoring station, the AQI was 274, while it was 271 at Mandir Marg, 291 at R K Puram, and 293 at Sonia Vihar. These stations had recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests that the minimum temperature on Tuesday could be around 10 degree Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 27 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 10.3 degree Celsius. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 10 to 12 degree Celsius, with the maximum at 26 or 27 degree Celsius.

While Tuesday is likely to remain a clear day, fog is a possibility from Nov 24 onwards, the forecast indicates.