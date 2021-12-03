Delhi air quality to remain ‘very poor’ over weekend

The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on December 3, 4 and 5 going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday morning.

Wind speed might pick up on Sunday, December 5, and rainfall is a possibility on December 6. Both these factors can help disperse pollutants, the forecast indicated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall on December 6.

Also read | Heeding pollution advisories can help cut health expense, says SAFAR study

The 24-hour average AQI for the city stood at 429 on Thursday, in the ‘severe’ category. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’, while AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor’.

On Friday morning, the 24-hour average AQI at 26 monitoring stations stood in the ‘very poor’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. This is out of 36 stations for which data was available at 10 am. At five monitoring stations — Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, NSIT Dwarka, and Narela — the average AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI of 422.

At Anand Vihar, the AQI as a 24-hour average at 10 am was 372. The monitoring station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an average AQI of 365 at the same time, and the station at Sri Aurobindo Marg registered an AQI of 353.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD forecast. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature could range from 9 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 21 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 12.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year.