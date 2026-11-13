Body cameras for Delhi’s anti-pollution teams as city battles ‘severe’ AQI

Following complaints of inadequate inspections and lapses in enforcement, the Delhi government has planned to equip its on-ground enforcement teams with body-worn cameras to monitor action against pollution violations.

This also comes as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the severe category on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Over 300 joint teams comprising officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Civil Defence personnel have been deployed round the clock to prevent pollution-causing activities, including waste and biomass burning and violations of construction-related restrictions across the city.