Body cameras for Delhi’s anti-pollution teams as city battles ‘severe’ AQI

Following complaints of inadequate inspections and lapses in enforcement, the Delhi government has planned to equip its on-ground enforcement teams with body-worn cameras to monitor action against pollution violations.
This also comes as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the severe category on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Over 300 joint teams comprising officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Civil Defence personnel have been deployed round the clock to prevent pollution-causing activities, including waste and biomass burning and violations of construction-related restrictions across the city.
The government has named these joint teams ‘Vayu Rakshak’. Their vehicles have already been equipped with GPS (Global Positioning System) devices to track their movements.
Sources said the government plans to provide 100 body-worn cameras to 100 teams. One member in each team will wear the camera and keep it switched on while responding to complaints, conducting inspections and taking action at the site.
“The cameras can record footage for almost eight hours. Officials stationed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) can also access the live feed on their screens during inspections,’ a source said.
Sources said the move follows complaints of non-compliance and lapses by officials while responding to pollution-related complaints.
In some instances, teams allegedly failed to reach the reported locations despite being informed about violations. There have also been instances, including on Diwali night, when enforcement teams did not respond to calls from the control centre or provide feedback to their respective departments on the status of complaints.
Officials have also received complaints of arguments between enforcement personnel and violators during inspections, sources said.
Teams from the Transport Department and the Delhi Traffic Police have also been deployed at city borders and pollution hotspots to prevent vehicles below the BS-VI emission standards from plying in the capital.
Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the Winter Action Plan are already in force in the city, imposing restrictions on several pollution-generating activities.
Under the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) directions, dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work are completely prohibited, except for exempted essential categories such as healthcare and national security projects.
According to an official, this is the first time enforcement work is being carried out through a coordinated mechanism in which personnel from three different agencies have been brought together to form joint teams.
While DPCC officials are responsible for checking technical violations, MCD personnel examine documentation and the legality of construction activities. The Civil Defence personnel provide law and order support along with the local police if required.