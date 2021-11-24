Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, likely to deteriorate over next few days

The air quality in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

On Tuesday, there had been some improvement in the AQI with an increase in wind speed. The AQI as a 24-hour average stood at 290, in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin. PM2.5 was the main pollutant.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate and reach the upper end of the very poor category on Thursday and Friday, the forecast said. Although wind speed had picked up briefly, calm conditions are set to return.

Some monitoring stations recorded AQIs in the ‘severe’ category as a 24-hour average on Wednesday morning. At the Anand Vihar monitoring station, the air quality as a 24-hour average at 10 am on Wednesday had returned to the ‘severe’ category and stood at 443. The station at Mundka also recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category – 405. At Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 435, while the AQI at Jahangirpuri was 446, and the monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 438.

AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum could settle at 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 9 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for Wednesday, though foggy conditions are likely to make a comeback on Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 9.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.