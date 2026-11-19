Even as the pollution in the Capital is currently showing signs of easing, the Delhi government is gearing up for a second spell this month, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directing heads of departments to intensify field inspections, strengthen enforcement and ensure that dust-control measures are strictly followed.

At 232, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘Poor’ category on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday’s 204. Gurugram stood at 258 and Noida at 214. Vehicles contributed 25% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution, followed by biomass burning sources, including stubble burning and fuelwood, at 24 per cent, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The AQI could deteriorate and enter the ‘Very Poor’ category by Friday and remain so over the weekend, the forecast also stated.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with department heads and senior officials at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC’s) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Gupta Wednesday asked agencies to remain prepared, warning that the improvement in air quality should not lead to any relaxation in pollution control measures.

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“November has brought relief for the first time in the last 10 years,” the Chief Minister said, crediting departmental efforts and public cooperation. She also directed officials to ensure that the impact of government measures was visible on the ground.

At the meeting, pollution hotspots, road dust, construction activities, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, waste management and enforcement measures were reviewed. Gupta said inspections should not become a mere formality and that shortcomings identified during field visits must be addressed. Negligence at any level would not be tolerated, she said.

The government has already appointed secretary-level officers as the nodal officers for all 13 districts for monitoring inspection and measures related to pollution control. Gupta Wednesday directed the nodal officers to carry out ground inspections twice a week.

She directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to increase field inspections and closely monitor road dust, construction activities, open waste burning and cleanliness. The CM also appealed to the residents of the Capital to cooperate with the government, stressing that pollution control required sustained efforts throughout the year.

‘Air not severe yet’

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Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, meanwhile, said that the government aims to reduce pollution by 10-15% every year. He claimed that Delhi had not recorded a single day of severe pollution so far this year and that the AQI had not crossed 400. He added that the government would continue round-the-clock monitoring through the ICCC and intensify action against pollution sources.

On vehicular pollution, officials said at the meeting that 25,610 vehicles had been challaned between November 1 and 17 for not possessing valid Pollution Under Control Certificates. During the period, 1.81 lakh non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards, excluding CNG and electric vehicles, were inspected at the borders. Of these, 30,742 were turned back, 2,817 challaned and 189 seized, they said, adding that fines exceeding Rs 5.42 crore were imposed.

Farm fires

Meanwhile, data maintained by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) showed that 772 farm fires were reported across northern states on Wednesday — registering a jump of over 30 per cent from Tuesday. Punjab accounted for 202 incidents, while Madhya Pradesh reported 370, Uttar Pradesh stood at 109, Rajasthan at 59 and Haryana at 30.

Since September 15, the data also showed, 14,944 such incidents have been recorded across the states, including 6,718 in Punjab.