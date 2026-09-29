How to stop Delhi from turning into a ‘gas chamber’ in winter? MCD discusses steps

. Councillors across party lines debated aggressive strategies to prevent the Capital from turning into a "gas chamber” in the winter months. (Express Archive Photo)

Air pollution control and dust mitigation measures took center stage during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House Committee meeting on Tuesday. Councillors across party lines debated aggressive strategies to prevent the Capital from turning into a “gas chamber” in the winter months.

To tackle dust mitigation, Environment Management Committee Chairperson Sandeep Kumar announced that the Delhi government has already approved and funded a fleet of 70 new mechanical road-sweeping machines. The procurement includes 45 smaller machines (2 cubic meter capacity) designed specifically for narrow lanes under 60 feet, alongside 32 larger units (4 cubic meter capacity) for major arterial roads.

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Additionally, the House approved the deployment of 1,000 sanitation workers per ward over a four-day cycle, as well as one specialised mechanical housekeeping machine per Assembly Constituency to maintain commercial market areas to curb dust pollution.