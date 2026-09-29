How to stop Delhi from turning into a ‘gas chamber’ in winter? MCD discusses steps

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Air pollution control and dust mitigation measures took center stage during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House Committee meeting on Tuesday. Councillors across party lines debated aggressive strategies to prevent the Capital from turning into a “gas chamber” in the winter months.
To tackle dust mitigation, Environment Management Committee Chairperson Sandeep Kumar announced that the Delhi government has already approved and funded a fleet of 70 new mechanical road-sweeping machines. The procurement includes 45 smaller machines (2 cubic meter capacity) designed specifically for narrow lanes under 60 feet, alongside 32 larger units (4 cubic meter capacity) for major arterial roads.
Additionally, the House approved the deployment of 1,000 sanitation workers per ward over a four-day cycle, as well as one specialised mechanical housekeeping machine per Assembly Constituency to maintain commercial market areas to curb dust pollution.
Dust pollution has been counted as one of the key air pollution contributors in Delhi during winter months.
Ritu Goel, Rohini F ward councillor, demanded a strict four-month ban, which can eventually turn into a full-time ban, on uncovered piles of construction material, causing severe dust pollution.
Citing the success of a similar pilot project commended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Niwas Puri Councilor Rajpal Singh demanded an immediate 3 to 4-month ban on use of wood across all 263 MCD-managed cremation grounds during peak winter months to curb air pollution.
The proposal calls for replacing timber with eco-friendly cow-dung cakes, a measure supported by fellow members to simultaneously resolve sewer clogging caused by stray cattle waste.
Adarsh Nagar Councillor Mukesh Kumar Goel demanded a strict penalty against burning of waste in open areas across Delhi, pointing out that sanitation staff and locals frequently burn garbage in open.
Pankaj Luthra, Jhilmil Councillor, highlighted that NGT pollution fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 issued since 1997 remain largely uncollected by the civic body. He demanded deploying 50 to 100 dedicated MCD personnel to strictly collect these outstanding fines, estimating it would recover over Rs 100 crore in missing municipal revenue while deterring violations.
The Rohini F ward Councillor expressed frustration and demanded severe action against private contractor Delhi Municipal Solid Waste Solutions Limited, noting that 80% of their collection vehicles and rickshaws in her zone are permanently broken down, turning wards into waste dumps.
Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Mubarikpur Councillor, claimed that there was severe waste accumulation in his Assembly constituency due to DMSW’s non-performance. Of the five assigned trucks, only 1 or 2 operate, alongside just four rickshaws, he said.
He demanded that the MCD Commissioner personally inspect the vehicle deployments and enforce full operational capacity for door-to-door waste collection.
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