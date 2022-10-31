Amid rising pollution, Delhi Fire Services start sprinkling water at 13 hotspots

Amid high pollution and poor air quality, the Delhi Fire Services have started sprinkling water at 13 hotspots in the city in a bid to reduce the health hazard it poses, officials said Monday.

This was after Delhi recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category and ‘severe’ category in a few areas during the weekend. With the increase in stubble burning in northern states, the situation will continue to be bad for days. Each fire tender will be sent with four firefighters to hotspots and other roads to sprinkle water to bring down the dust and smoke, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said, “Due to high pollution levels, the DFS has been asked to sprinkle water in the Capital preferably at or around the hotspot areas. As ordered, 13 fire tenders have been deputed so far.”

The 13 identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Bawana, Rohini Sector-16, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Mayapuri. On Sunday, firefighters were deployed to sprinkle water at these hotspots around 7.30 am and the exercise was conducted for at least an hour.

Officials said that in the last few years similar exercises were conducted and around 70 lakh litres of water were used in 2021 and 2020. More than 370 tanks of water were used.

The Delhi Government has also set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the Capital.