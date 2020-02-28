Delhi govt roundtable: States must work together to tackle air pollution crisis, experts suggest

Among other suggestions were creating a construction awareness campaign, completing outdoor construction work before winters. Among other suggestions were creating a construction awareness campaign, completing outdoor construction work before winters.

To tackle the city’s air pollution, experts Thursday suggested that the Delhi government form a joint action committee including representatives from various states as “the issue can’t be tackled in states separately”.

The suggestion was made during a round table conference on reducing air pollution, organised by the Delhi government and chaired by environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

Rai said, “The focus is now on the airshed and the particular region that is impacted, not restricting it to a particular state but studying its impact on a given region and forming a joint action committee. Only then can we bring about a qualitative change.”

An airshed is a region sharing a common flow of air. Experts have said even before that the measures taken to reduce air pollution in the city need to be applied across the National Capital Region, which also shares the same airshed as Delhi.

The minister was told during the conference that even though coal-based power plants have been shut down in Delhi, pollutants from power plants in neighbouring states enter Delhi’s airshed. Similarly, stubble burning in nearby states is a problem.

The conference was attended by representatives of agencies and institutes, including municipal corporations of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board, IIT Kanpur, TERI and the Washington University in St Louis.

Rai said, “After listening to all experts, we have analysed three major components through which we can address the issue. All experts have identified four major sources of pollution in the city — vehicular, dust, biomass and industrial pollution. They suggested that the government should first prepare an action plan to address these.”

The experts also suggested that the government should prepare an action plan to tackle air pollution for the whole year to reduce pressure during winter months when there’s a sharp dip in air quality. Among other suggestions were creating a construction awareness campaign, completing outdoor construction work before winters, focusing on last mile connectivity and increasing budgetary allocation for the environment.

Rai said the government is preparing a “Jan Charter”, which will have a list of activities for the people to help control air pollution. “These suggestions are to be made operational at two levels. First, how to reduce the existing pollution and prepare an action plan, and secondly, awareness campaigning to encourage people to contribute to reducing air pollution,” the minister said.

He added suggestions from the conference would be submitted to CM Arvind Kejriwal and the department would soon make an action plan for planting 2 crore trees in the next five years.

