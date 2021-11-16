Delhi air pollution: EDMC suspends two for negligence

Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation Vikas Anand has suspended two Sanitary inspectors of Shahdara North Zone for negligence in their duty.

“Both Sanitary inspectors were suspended for not taking appropriate action to stop the open burning of garbage and for not maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their wards,” said a senior EDMC official.

Anand said that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation is making every effort to control the increasing level of air pollution and in such a situation the negligence of some officials will not be tolerated.

He said all the employees and officers are expected to do their work honestly.