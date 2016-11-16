Delhi: L-G Najeeb Jung says construction can resume, trucks allowed entry after midnight

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung. (File Photo) Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung. (File Photo)

The Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday ordered trucks to only be allowed to enter Delhi after midnight, adding to a previous set of orders to curb air pollution in the capital. Reviewing Delhi’s air pollution during a meeting on Tuesday, L-G Najeeb Jung ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to loan land to the Delhi Traffic Police to temporarily park old impounded diesel vehicles.

A statement issued by the L-G’s office said 2,625 trucks destined for Delhi were also turned away at the border to control pollution. The Delhi government and the L-G had announced several steps to control air pollution — which on November 2 was at the highest level in the last four years — including shutting schools, a temporary ban on construction and demolition and closing the Badarpur Power Plant.

The ban on construction and demolition was lifted by the L-G on Tuesday.

“In view of the loss of income of daily wage labourers and the labouring class, the L-G directed that the ban on construction and demolition activities be lifted from Tuesday. However, it was directed that the DPCC guidelines for minimising dust at construction sites shall be adhered to strictly,” the statement from the L-G’s office said.

Delhiites are breathing much easier this week as compared to the last, as pollution levels have come down considerably. However, they are still above normal levels.

According to experts, the remainder of November may have see quality air as compared to the same time last year.

“During this week, background pollution is less this time as compared to last year. If things continue as they are, this year could see less pollution than the last if we ignore the high pollution episode before that,” project director, Gufran Beig, System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said.

Things have changed considerably since November 2, when the city recorded the highest pollution level in the past four years and heavy smog that brought down visibility to less than 100 metres in many parts of the city.

“Agricultural stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana are over. Winds have picked up and pollutants have dissipated,” Beig said.

