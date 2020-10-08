‘Construction, garbage burning key concerns’

The Central Pollution Control Board has written to the Delhi government pointing out the “urgent need” to regulate construction waste and open garbage burning to control air pollution in the city ahead of the winter season. (File photo)

The Central Pollution Control Board has written to the Delhi government pointing out the “urgent need” to regulate construction waste and open garbage burning to control air pollution in the city ahead of the winter season.

“Construction and demolition activities and open dumping of waste or garbage are major concerns in most of the areas… some tasks to curb air pollution have been accomplished but more needs to be done,” the letter said.

In its letter sent to the Delhi government on Tuesday, the CPCB has said that 40 per cent of complaints regarding pollution and waste on social media, and 12 per cent of those received on the SAMEER app, a public complaint portal, are yet to be resolved.

It claimed a winter action plan has not been submitted by DJB, PWD and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd