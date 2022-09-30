Air pollution: Delhi CM Kejriwal brings out a 15-point ‘winter action plan’

In a bid to fight air pollution this winter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced a 15-point ‘winter action plan’, which includes using anti-smog guns, monitoring of dust mitigation measures at construction sites and enforcing measures that are already in place, like the ban on firecrackers.
Remarking that the air is the same everywhere, Kejriwal appealed to neighbouring states of the National Capital Region (NCR) to take measures to curb air pollution. Kejriwal said, “We need to take steps together. We will work with the states of the NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Union Government to reduce air pollution. I request neighbouring states to try and ensure that vehicles entering Delhi are running on CNG or are electric vehicles.”
सर्दियों में प्रदूषण पर नियंत्रण के लिए दिल्ली का “विंटर एक्शन प्लान” तैयार। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/VeEkFIJ0YS
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 30, 2022
He asked the neighbouring states to ensure that industries are not running on polluting fuels and they switched to piped natural gas. “Brick kilns also lead to pollution. I would also like to request them…to reduce pollution from brick kilns, zigzag technology should be used. There should be a 24-hour supply of electricity in the NCR so that people don’t have to use diesel generator sets.”
The 15-point winter action plan includes:
Kejriwal said that many steps have been taken in the past seven years to deal with air pollution. “Electricity supply used to be cut often and generators used to run. Since our government was formed, generators are not running because 24×7 electricity supply was ensured. Because of this step, pollution has reduced. Two power plants that were running in Delhi were shut. Now, Delhi is a model state where coal-based power plants are not running,” he said.
Other steps, he said, include ensuring that all registered industries switched to piped natural gas, introducing the electric vehicle policy and adding CNG and electric buses to the fleet. “Since our government was formed, green cover has been increasing. When our government was formed, Delhi’s green cover was 20%. It is now 23.6%,” he claimed.