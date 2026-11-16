‘He coughs all night’: Delhi’s toxic air takes a toll on Nizamuddin Basti’s youngest

It was 1 pm on Saturday (November 14). Farzana, 22, sat on a red chair in a small ground beside Nizamuddin Basti. Dull sunlight fell on her lap, where nine-month-old Ibrahim lay. Wet clothes hung from ropes around her. At one end, children played beside a heap of garbage and an open drain.

Ibrahim does not sleep at night. He coughs, and the cough sounds hollow.

Rubbing oil on her palm, Farzana, 22, said, “Ibrahim was fine a month ago. Then he got a fever and flu.”

“He coughs constantly, and it sounds like his chest is empty. On Diwali night, he couldn’t sleep even a minute. The next day, I took him to Dr Salim. He gave him medicines and said he would require a nebuliser for a few days. I can’t give it at home, so I visit his clinic every day.”

As Delhi’s air quality hovered in the “very poor” category, doctors in Nizamuddin Basti said they were seeing a rise in children coming in with breathing difficulties. In the densely packed settlement, where around 25,000 people live in crammed houses, children are among those bearing the brunt of the worsening air quality.

A public toilet in the Basti. (Express Photo by Tabshir Shams) A public toilet in the Basti. (Express Photo by Tabshir Shams)

Farzana’s home is on the first floor. She pointed to it: a rusty staircase, barely a foot wide, attached directly to the street, climbing to a room of bright green brick. Plastic posters and an asbestos sheet sit on top, and a few sticks and rods make up the roof.

“I can barely stand upright in my house,” she said. “But it is enough for me and Amma.”

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Farzana’s husband works in a garment shop in Surat. She lives with her mother-in-law.

There is no water connection. “For the toilet, we go to the public one nearby,” she said.

Before marriage, she worked in a beauty parlour and earned Rs 5,000 a month.

Coughs, colds on the rise

Walking through Ghalib Lane, one is engulfed by smoke from freshly baked kebabs and tandoors. The smell of biryani and halim carries all the way to Mathura Road, amid the constant calls of restaurant owners: “Come and sit for lunch… Biryani for 60 rupees… Nihari freshly made.”

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Beyond the busy food lanes, narrow streets branch off from Baoli Road and Main Bazar Road, leading into the older parts of the basti. Around 700 years old, the settlement is dotted with mosques and old houses dating back to the Sultanate era. Most residents are working-class, employed in eateries and shops around the Nizamuddin Dargah.

For healthcare, residents rely on a handful of facilities: three general physician clinics, two Unani clinics, a primary health centre/Arogya Mandir and an MCD polyclinic.

Ghalib Lane is engulfed by smoke from freshly baked kebabs and tandoors. (Express Photo by Tabshir Shams) Ghalib Lane is engulfed by smoke from freshly baked kebabs and tandoors. (Express Photo by Tabshir Shams)

Dr Salim Nizami, a general physician with a clinic near Sakina Masjid, said more patients had been coming to his OPD in recent days.

“For the past few days, the number of children coming in with breathing difficulties has risen considerably because of increasing pollution,” he said. “The air quality here is poor because nearby eateries cook on coal, while pollution from surrounding areas settles over the basti. Most of my patients are elderly people and children, who line up at the clinic in the morning and evening for nebulisation.”

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Dr Hammad Ahmed, a consultant paediatrician who runs a clinic near the basti, echoed Dr Salim.

“Children have been coming in with coughs, colds, noisy breathing and rapid breathing. Some also have difficulty feeding or vomit due to congestion. Most have upper respiratory infections. We usually prescribe saline nasal sprays and steam inhalation, and advise parents to keep babies indoors and away from people with symptoms. Babies with wheezing may need nebulisation. A few children have also required hospital admission.”

‘It feels like Qayamat’

Ibrar Khan, who runs a grocery shop, said his 12-year-old daughter has been very sick this past week because of the pollution. “She doesn’t eat, she can’t sleep. She has never been this ill,” he said.

“The doctor gave her medicines and nebulisation, and told her to get good sunlight. But our home is very congested. No sunlight comes in.”

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In a dark, narrow lane near a masjid by Baoli Gate, Samira Noor and Noori Khatoon were climbing down gingerly from their homes. The stairs made of rough concrete were about a foot wide and the steel railing was broken. Each held an infant.

“My daughter is one year old. Aise toh uski sehat achi rehti thi, magar kuch dino se nazla zukham badh gaya hai (She is usually healthy, but her cold has worsened a few days ago),” said Samira, wiping her daughter’s nose.

Houses in the Basti. (Express Photo by Tabshir Shams) Houses in the Basti. (Express Photo by Tabshir Shams)

Samira, 28, has two children and works as a domestic help in Jangpura, earning Rs 6,000 a month. “I can only work in two houses because I have to look after the children and the home.”

Noori, her neighbour, is a homemaker. Her husband works at a tailor’s shop in the basti.

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“This pollution is hurting our children badly. They have become very dull,” Noori said. “My other child is three years old and doesn’t feel like going out to play. Earlier, the dust and smog would come in the morning and evening. Now it stays all day. It feels like qayamat (apocalypse).”