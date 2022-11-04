Here’s what Arvind Kejriwal said on tackling air pollution in Delhi

From shutting schools for Classes 1-5 to ways to reduce stubble burning in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday listed measures that the government was taking to mitigate the air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said: “Pollution is rising across the states. It is not the issue of Delhi or Punjab alone… all should work together to mitigate the crisis.”

According to Kejriwal, while schools will close for primary classes – up to Class 5 – they will remain open for secondary and senior secondary classes. However, outdoor activities and PE periods will be disallowed.

He added, “Please don’t blame Punjab’s farmers for this. If they stop farming, how will they eat and provide for their families? It has been only six months since the AAP government has come to power in Punjab. We will take responsibility and ensure that measures are put in place to mitigate the crisis.”

The Chief Minister further said that 1.20 lakh machines have been procured to bury parali in Punjab. “40 lakh acres where parali is burnt, we will try to help farmers to sow other pulses like mustard so that there is no burning next year…. We are planning and taking several initiatives with the farmers and other concerned stakeholders to stop this parali issue,” the CM added.

Kejriwal also said that the government was contemplating on bringing back the odd-even scheme.

Meanwhile, the matter regarding Delhi’s air pollution has reached the Supreme Court with a Bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit listing it for hearing on November 10.

The counsel said that AQI levels have never crossed 500 in the last few years. “Even those who are fit are suffering. The situation has worsened because of a 22 per cent rise in stubble burning in Punjab. We request the Supreme Court to hear it today or tomorrow as it involves the right to life of people at large,” the counsel added.