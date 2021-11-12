For Delhi, no respite from polluted air yet

Pollution levels over Delhi remain unrelenting, with the air quality likely to be in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category on Friday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

The AQI returned to the ‘severe’ category on Thursday, to stand at 411, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast indicates that slow wind speeds and calm conditions have been making the dispersion of pollutants difficult. Going by the SAFAR forecasting system, the share of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was around 26% on Thursday. This contribution had peaked at around 48% on Nov 7.

PM2.5 levels continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category at some monitoring stations on Friday morning, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows. PM2.5 concentration of over 250 µg/m3 is considered ‘severe.’ At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium monitoring station, the PM2.5 concentration was 470 µg/m3 at 9 a.m. on Friday. The PM10 level at the station was 641 µg/m3 at 9 a.m., against a standard of 100 µg/m3. At the Mandir Marg monitoring station, the PM2.5 level was 447 µg/m3 at 9 a.m., while the PM10 level was 484 µg/m3.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, has been dipping, and is likely to fall further in the next six days. In the past 24-hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degree Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature recorded so far this season. The minimum temperature had been hovering at a figure slightly above 13 degree Celsius from Nov 8 onwards.

The minimum temperature could fall to around 11 degree Celsius from Nov 14 to 16, and further to around 10 degree Celsius on Nov 17 and 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 13 degree Celsius, with the maximum at 26 degree Celsius. Fog remains on the forecast for the next six days.