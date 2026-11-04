Despite GRAP-2 curbs, Delhi pollution worsens; Mandir Marg records AQI over 500

Despite the GRAP-2 anti-pollution restrictions, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category at 6 AM on Wednesday. The AQI at 4 PM on Tuesday was 350 and has worsened in 14 hours, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 379, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
Meanwhile, private tracker AQI.in, put the capital in the ‘Hazardous’ category at around 11 AM, with a reading of 579.
Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported high pollution levels, with Mandir Marg recording an AQI of 508, falling into the ‘severe’ category.
The initial wind and showers last week rendered the air somewhat clean, bringing down the average AQI of Delhi. However, since the showers abated, air pollution has been on the rise.
The city’s temperature stood at 17.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The IITM has warned that people may experience more serious health effects due to the current air quality. And according to the IITM’s prediction, Delhi will still be in the same ‘Very Poor’ category on Thursday as well with the AQI of ‘343’.
AQI is categorised as Good (0 – 50), Satisfactory (51 – 100), Moderate (101 – 200), Poor (201 – 300), Very Poor (301 – 400), and Severe: (401 – 500).
The national capital is likely to remain in ‘Very Poor’ category over next few days, according to the latest updates of the department.
By our count of the 25 stations listed: 14 in Severe, 10 in Very Poor, 1 in Poor (Anand Vihar, 297).
Truck-mounted guns, cleared for use only after two committees of eight officials inspect them.
Plan: each cleans 200 m of road daily across a 1,400 km network (PTI). The guns can spray water up to 50 m high.
Dust-generating construction and demolition banned, including highways, flyovers and pipelines, on CAQM directions.
Offices: 50% staff in office, rest work from home. Railways, metro, airports, hospitals, water, sanitation and national security projects continue. Violations draw action under the CAQM Act, 2021.
Precautions taken by PWD
The Public Works Department (PWD) has formed two committees comprising eight officials to inspect 200 truck-mounted anti-smog guns being deployed across Delhi.
According to officials, no vehicle will be allowed to operate or be deployed unless its fitness is certified by the committees. The teams will conduct physical inspections and check whether the equipment is functioning properly and meeting the conditions according to the tender.
The anti-smog guns will be deployed at construction sites and other pollution areas as part of the government’s efforts to control dust pollution ahead of winters. This comes after the capital’s chief minister Rekha Gupta’s direction.
The PWD is also planning a special drive to clean and control dust along its 1400 km road network. Under the plan, the 200 anti-smog guns will be tasked with deep cleaning at least 200 metres of road each day, according to a PTI report.
The cleaning drive will include removing dust from roads, clearing kerb/footpath channels and drainage openings, removing debris and coordinating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Anti-smog guns spray fine droplets of water into the air to settle dust and suspended particles. Mounted on vehicles fitted with water tanks, the equipment can spray water up to 50 metres high and is used to bring down dust pollution, including particulate matter.
Construction activities ban
The Gurugram administration has prohibited dust-generating construction and demolition in the district from November 5 to 20 to curb rising air pollution. The restrictions have been imposed in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh also directed Haryana government and private offices to allow only 50% of their staff to work from office, with the remaining employees working from home, as per PTI reports.
The construction ban will cover highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and other linear infrastructure projects.
Projects related to railways, metro services, airports, hospitals, water supply, sanitation and national security will also be allowed to continue.
Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Pollution Control Board officials will carry out daily inspections to ensure compliance. Violations will invite action under the CAQM Act, 2021, the administration said.
Delhi weather
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies over the next few days, with mist expected during the morning hours.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius between November 4 and 6.
The IMD has forecast northwesterly winds, with speeds reaching up to 15-20 kmph during the afternoon on some days.