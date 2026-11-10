Bad air pushes weak body over edge, wears down healthy one: Expert from AIIMS

As Delhi battles an annual air pollution spike ahead of the winter onset, Dr Saurabh Mittal, Associate Professor, Department of Pulmonary, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, talks to The Indian Express about the impact of prolonged exposure and minimising the damage.

Acute exposure to very high levels of particulate matter and other pollutants can increase the risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, and trigger acute exacerbations of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma attacks. Prolonged exposure, however, is more concerning, as it can cause cumulative damage to the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Elderly people and those with pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions are particularly vulnerable.

To explain it further, acute exposure is a spike that hits your body, like on the days around Diwali. Prolonged exposure can be months or years of breathing the same air. A spike can push a weak body over the edge. The years wear down a healthy one.

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Q. For Delhi, how much outdoor exposure is safe during severe pollution episodes? What precautions should people take?

There is no universally safe duration of exposure, particularly during severe pollution episodes. For people in Delhi, it is important to minimise exposure as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay indoors with windows closed when pollution levels are high, and wear a properly fitted N95 mask when stepping outside. A loose mask lets polluted air slip in around the edges.

Q. What happens when particulate matter enters the lungs and bloodstream?

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, which refers to particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres and are roughly 30 times thinner than a human hair , can penetrate deep into the lungs, reaching the alveoli, the tiny air sacs where oxygen exchange takes place. The nose and throat cannot filter them out.

Some of these particles and their toxic components can enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation and oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress is the body’s cells being hit by unstable molecules faster than they can clear them, a bit like rust. It involves the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), highly reactive oxygen-containing molecules that damage cells and tissues. This can trigger further inflammation and, over time, lead to endothelial dysfunction, arterial stiffness and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Endothelial dysfunction means the lining of the blood vessels stops working properly. Arterial stiffness means the arteries lose their flexibility.

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Q. How does prolonged exposure affect children and their lung development?

In children, prolonged exposure to pollution can lead to suboptimal growth of the lungs, preventing them from achieving their optimal lung capacity. This can increase their vulnerability to respiratory infections, asthma and chronic lung diseases later in life.

Simply put, lungs keep growing through childhood. A child who breathes polluted air in those years may carry smaller lungs for life.

Q. How effective are air purifiers?

Air purifiers work through filtration. HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters trap particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, while activated charcoal filters help absorb certain gaseous pollutants and odours. Their effectiveness depends on the room size, filter quality and the purifier’s Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). A purifier must be appropriate for the room’s capacity to effectively reduce indoor pollution levels.

In simpler terms, HEPA is the filter that captures particles. Charcoal handles gases and smells. CADR is the speed at which a machine cleans the air, and a higher number means faster. A purifier too small for the room will run all day and barely change the air.