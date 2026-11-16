‘Air pollution won’t wait’: AISA chief Neha, cancer patients hold protest in Delhi

A group of citizens, including cancer patients, and student activists led by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha demonstrated on Monday afternoon near the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) office at Jor Bagh in Delhi as they sought a meeting with senior officials to raise concerns over air pollution in the Capital and other states of the country.

The demonstrators, however, were stopped at the intersection of Second Avenue and Jor Bagh Road by the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel.

Several rounds of discussions followed between police officers, and Neha, her AISA colleagues, environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari, former Navy Captain Ashish Jacob over whether a delegation would be allowed to place their concerns before the Environment Ministry.

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Eventually, the group was asked to meet officials at the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

On Monday, when the protesters were stopped by police, Neha claimed, “For three working days, the Environment ministry did not respond to our e-mail, and they replied to us on Sunday.” (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) On Monday, when the protesters were stopped by police, Neha claimed, “For three working days, the Environment ministry did not respond to our e-mail, and they replied to us on Sunday.” (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Later in the evening, Neha, Kandhari, Jacob and a few others met CAQM member secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode and Uday Chaudhari, Joint Secretary, MoEFCC. The meeting went on for over an hour and the delegation once again requested a meeting with the Union Environment Minister, The Indian Express has learnt.

The demonstration on Monday happened following the AISA chief’s email to the Environment Minister, seeking a meeting to discuss air pollution and its health impacts.

Late on Sunday evening, the Ministry responded to the email through Director V Pazhaniyandi, saying that the Minister was in transit to Antalya, Turkiye, leading India’s delegation at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

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Further, it had stated, “Bhupender Yadav attaches highest priority to the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and is continuously monitoring and reviewing the measures taken by the state governments and local authorities.”

On Monday, when the protesters were stopped by police, Neha claimed, “For three working days, the Environment ministry did not respond to our e-mail, and they replied to us on Sunday. As soon as we appealed to citizens, they took cognizance of our e-mail and said that he is not in the country. Now, the Minister’s schedule for the climate conference must have been known for almost a week, why did you not convey this information to citizens earlier?

She added, “Even though he is not present in the country, the pollution is not going to wait for him to come back. Here, the AQI is 400, 600, 800. Government doctors are repeatedly talking of premature deaths. One of the persons included in the communication to the Ministry is a cancer patient… so many children are affected in and around Delhi-NCR, so many work without air purifiers, and masks. Students go for classes in this pollution, but industries get relaxations one after another. Emission standards are given relaxations.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Urvashi Prasad, 35, a cancer patient and public-health professional who participated in the demonstration, said, “I have lung cancer which non-smokers have… primarily due to air pollution, and there is evidence of this across the world. A lot of young people like me are getting diagnosed with this kind of cancer and I am here today as a concerned citizen who wants to put forth the seriousness of the issue. As an urgent measure, the government must shut down the many polluting industries operating in the NCR region,” Prasad said.