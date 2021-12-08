Delhi air pollution crackdown: 1,882 cars impounded in 20 days

The Delhi transport department and the traffic police have impounded as many as 1,882 diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years between November 17 and December 6, data from the environment department of the Delhi government has revealed.

The enforcement drive was ramped up following the deterioration in air quality in the national capital.

Also Read | Supreme Court warns Delhi government on pollution: Will appoint someone to administer

7,673 trucks carrying non-essentials were stopped at the border by the police between November 26 and December 6, while 7,651 were halted between November 17 and 25. 22,873 trucks carrying essentials were allowed to enter Delhi. The Delhi government had banned the entry of trucks carrying non-essentials, except for the CNG and electric ones. The ban is in place till further orders by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Between November 26 and December 6, 12,988 construction sites were inspected, of which 1,553 were found to be violating the norms. 9,776 construction sites were inspected between November 17 and 25 and 1,097 were found to be at fault. The inspections to ensure compliance with the ban on construction and demolition activities were conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the MCDs, the revenue department, and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The traffic police have also ramped up inspections for vehicles running without pollution under control certificates. 44,440 checks were conducted between November 26 and December 6 and 12,879 challans were issued. As many as 31,423 inspections were done between November 17 and 25.

Meanwhile, mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling has also been intensified over the past 10 days, the environment department has said. 21,343 km of roads were covered between November 17 and 25. This figure went up to 32,337 km between November 26 and December 6. A total of 5,425 water sprinkling machines and tankers have been deployed over the past 10 days by the public works department, the MCDs, and the DSIIDC.

Between November 17 and December 6, only 29 instances of violation of the ban on diesel generator sets were recorded.