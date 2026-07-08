Delhi air cleanest this year after rain, temperatures dip; yellow alert for Thursday

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city for Thursday too. (ANI Photo)

Successive spells of rain over the past two days have sharply improved Delhi’s air quality, with the Capital recording its cleanest air of the year so far.

At 59, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘Satisfactory’ category around 4 pm on Wednesday — the lowest reading recorded at 4 pm in 2026 so far. The previous low this year, at 73, was recorded on June 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

So far in July, Delhi has recorded ‘Satisfactory’ air quality (AQI between 51 and 100) on three days, while it was ‘Moderate’ (AQI between 101 and 200) on the rest of the days. June had three days with ‘Satisfactory’ AQI, with the monthly average AQI standing at 141.