Delhi air better last year, PM levels second lowest since 2018

The average particulate matter concentrations in Delhi in 2022 were the second lowest for the city from 2018 onwards after 2020 when Covid-induced restrictions were in place, according to a communication from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The average PM 2.5 level in 2022 was 98 µgm/m3, lower than 105 µgm/m3 in 2021, while the average PM 10 concentration was 211 µgm/m3, marginally lower than 213 µgm/m3 recorded last year.

“Barring Covid-affected 2020 with lowest anthropogenic activities”, 2022 has recorded the lowest particulate matter concentrations from 2018 onwards. The CAQM added in its communication: “Despite restrictions continuing in 2021, the PM 10 and PM 2.5 concentrations in 2022 (with all activities in full throttle in the region) were even lower than those recorded in 2021.”

The CAQM has attributed better air quality in 2022 to “concerted and persistent efforts” of all stakeholders and “various preventive and mitigative field actions through numerous statutory directions and orders of the Commission”.

In 2022, the months of January, February and December recorded the lowest monthly average AQI for these months from 2018 onwards. In December, for instance, the average AQI was 319, lower than 336 in 2021, 332 in 2020, 337 in 2019, and 360 in 2018, data from CAQM shows.

The average AQI for 2022 was 209, the same as the figure for 2021 and worse than 185 in 2020. It is marginally better than the average of 215 in 2019 and 225 in 2018.

In 2022, there were fewer ‘severe’ air days, when the AQI was between 401 and 450. There were six such days in 2022, the lowest from 2018 onwards. There were 20 ‘severe’ air days in 2021, 13 in 2020, 19 in 2019, and 20 in 2018. Additionally, there were no ‘severe +’ air days in 2022, when the AQI was over 450. In contrast, there were four ‘severe +’ air days in 2021, two such days in 2020, and as many as five such days in 2019.

In 2022, there were 68 days when the AQI was ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’, which means it does not have any significant impact on health. This is lower than 73 such days in 2021, and 100 such days in 2020.

Better air quality than usual this winter has meant that the most stringent restrictions under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, invoked when the AQI is approaching the ‘severe +’ category, was in place for three days this winter, lower than 23 such days of restrictions in 2021, according to CAQM.

The communication from the CAQM added: “With persistent field level efforts and targeted policy initiatives for quantified results in the short/ medium/ long term, it is expected that the air quality scenario over Delhi will see further gradual but marked improvement, year on year.”

The improvement seen in winter months was not reflected in the summer months. In April, May and June, the average AQI was worse than it was in the past two years. The CAQM attributed this to “prolonged dry spells” along with transportation of dust from transboundary and neighbouring areas.

According to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, the annual standard for PM2.5 is 40 µg/m3 and is 60 µg/m3 for PM10.

On the better air quality this winter, Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, said, “Although there is no doubt that mitigation measures also contributed, one of the major factors that played a significant role in keeping air quality better is local wind speed… higher than normal that prevails during this period, resulting in better dispersion. Overall ventilation was better compared to previous years on account of large-scale circulations and fewer western disturbances. Delhi-NCR is extremely sensitive to local wind speed due to its landlocked geography and it was an unusual winter this year. There is a need to quantify the factors responsible for better air quality.”

On Monday, Delhi’s air quality was 357 (‘very poor’). The CAQM said on Monday that restrictions under stage 3 of GRAP will continue.