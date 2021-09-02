Delhi: AIIMS Unions threaten to go on strike from October 25

All three employee unions of AIIMS Delhi have sent a notice to the hospital administration threatening to go on indefinite strike from October 25 if their 47-point charter of demands is not met.

The heads of the Nurses Union, Karamchari Union and Officers Association wrote in their notice that they have had several meetings with authorities but they have not yielded conclusive results.

Almost all of the demands are regarding matters of appointment, pay and pension. Among the demands they have presented in their memorandum is the setting up of a cadre review committee, stating that there has been no cadre review at AIIMS for 30 years when regulations state that this should be conducted every five years.

The other demands include putting nurses under the R1 H1 matrix of the pay commission, abolishment of 80/20 gender reservation in the recruitment of nursing officers, that shortage of nursing staff at various centres be addressed, and increasing AIIMS contribution in the national pension scheme from 10 per cent to 14 per cent.