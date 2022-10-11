scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Delhi: AIIMS to discuss referral mechanism with 20 hospitals in vicinity

The move is expected to reduce the long queue of patients waiting outside AIIMS’ Emergency for admission.

Five inpatient beds of the Departments of Cardiology and Department of Neurology will also be earmarked for admission of cardiology and neurology patients from the emergency and no patients will be allowed to stay in the emergency observation or admission beds beyond 48 hours.

Dr M Srinivas, the director of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will hold a meeting with 20 hospitals in the vicinity of the institute to discuss the referral mechanism of stable patients from its emergency ward.

During a meeting on October 7, the head of the Department of Emergency Medicine informed the director that one of the major reasons for the patients waiting outside Emergency is the lack of admission beds for already screened and triaged patients.

“It was further informed that there are around 20 hospitals around AIIMS where relatively stable patients (yellow triaged patients) can be referred to and there is a need to develop a referral policy between AIIMS and nearby Government Hospitals,” said the minutes of the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting that all broad specialty clinical departments will on a monthly basis post one resident doctor to the Department of Emergency Medicine to increase the pool of resident doctors available in Emergency for screening, triage and care of the patients. These resident doctors will be posted as a part of the team of the Department of Emergency Medicine for that month.

Five inpatient beds of the Departments of Cardiology and Department of Neurology will also be earmarked for admission of cardiology and neurology patients from the emergency and no patients will be allowed to stay in the emergency observation or admission beds beyond 48 hours.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:32:56 am
