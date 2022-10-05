Delhi: AIIMS to add 50 battery-powered buses for internal transportation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to deploy 50 more battery-powered buses for internal transportation within the campus. This will be in addition to the existing fleet and the purchases will be made via corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions.

The buses will help in transporting patients, attendants and other support staff within the institute.

“It is noticed that the number of battery-powered buses currently available for transporting patients/attendants and other support staff within AIIMS is inadequate. Accordingly, it has been decided that 50 Nos. of additional battery-powered buses should be added to the existing fleet via CSR contributions at the earliest,” a letter issued by the director of the institute, Dr M Sriniwas, on October 3 reads.

In the beginning, Central Transport Facility, AIIMS’ internal transport facility, will engage such battery-powered buses/electric rickshaws on a wet lease basis, the order said. “Due precaution must be taken that it is boldly mentioned on all such internal transport vehicles that this is a ‘free service’ for transport within AIIMS campus only,” it added.

The security department will provide regular feedback regarding the availability, frequency, and quality of the said service to Central Transport and has been directed to ensure that no patient is fleeced or inconvenienced by the battery-powered bus operators.