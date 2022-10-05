scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Delhi: AIIMS to add 50 battery-powered buses for internal transportation

The buses will help in transporting patients, attendants and other support staff within the institute’s campus.

AIIMSIn the beginning, Central Transport Facility, AIIMS’ internal transport facility, will engage such battery-powered buses/electric rickshaws on a wet lease basis, the order said. “Due precaution must be taken that it is boldly mentioned on all such internal transport vehicles that this is a ‘free service’ for transport within AIIMS campus only,” it added. (File)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to deploy 50 more battery-powered buses for internal transportation within the campus. This will be in addition to the existing fleet and the purchases will be made via corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions.

The buses will help in transporting patients, attendants and other support staff within the institute.

“It is noticed that the number of battery-powered buses currently available for transporting patients/attendants and other support staff within AIIMS is inadequate. Accordingly, it has been decided that 50 Nos. of additional battery-powered buses should be added to the existing fleet via CSR contributions at the earliest,” a letter issued by the director of the institute, Dr M Sriniwas, on October 3 reads.

In the beginning, Central Transport Facility, AIIMS’ internal transport facility, will engage such battery-powered buses/electric rickshaws on a wet lease basis, the order said. “Due precaution must be taken that it is boldly mentioned on all such internal transport vehicles that this is a ‘free service’ for transport within AIIMS campus only,” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...
More from Delhi

The security department will provide regular feedback regarding the availability, frequency, and quality of the said service to Central Transport and has been directed to ensure that no patient is fleeced or inconvenienced by the battery-powered bus operators.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 10:05:07 am
Next Story

Private trust donates 13 acres to Punjab govt for medical college

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement