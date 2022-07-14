Delhi: Films on plastic surgery to be screened at AIIMS tomorrow

The Association of Plastic Surgeons of India will organise a film festival at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Delhi, depicting the social aspects of plastic surgery on Friday, July 15, which was accepted as World Plastic Surgery Day last year.

Among the movies to be screened is the story of the first person in India to undergo a double-hand transplant, at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi after losing his hands in a train accident. It will also feature the story of a blind man whose fingertips were re-attached to help him “see”. “The loss of fingers is devastating for anyone but especially so for a blind man who uses them to feel everything around and see it. Most people associate plastic surgery with cosmetic changes that the rich and famous undergo, but that is not the case,” said Dr Maneesh Singhal, head of the department of plastic and reconstructive surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He said that plastic surgery comes from the Greek word ‘plastikos’ meaning to mould and focuses on things like treatment of burn victims and microvascular surgeries to re-attach hands. Dr Vijay Kumar, honorary secretary of the organisation, said: “There are about 2,500 plastic surgeons in the country. Around 5,000 big and small surgeries happen every day. Now, around 50 per cent of these surgeries are related to trauma cases.”

The proportion of surgeries is similar at AIIMS where 50 per cent of the surgeries in the department are related to trauma, mainly associated with burns, detached hands or fingers and injury to nerves connecting the head to the shoulder and arms caused mainly in two-wheeler accidents. “We also do a few cases of botox treatment and hair transplantation – perhaps one or two cases a day, only for teaching purposes,” said Dr Singhal.