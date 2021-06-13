Delhi: AIIMS nurses write to CM Kejriwal, seek vaccination of kin at earliest

The nurses said that as most of them reside with their families, they are at constant risk of contracting the virus. (Express Photo/Representational)

The AIIMS Nurses Union has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to take immediate steps to get family members of healthcare workers vaccinated.

Noting that most healthcare workers (HCW) at AIIMS have already received both shots, the union wrote, “The family members of HCWs in the 18-45 age group are having great difficulty in scheduling their vaccination. This is a matter of great concern as almost all healthcare workers stay with their families. Many frontline workers have expressed their concerns about delay in vaccinating their kin which may end up in exacerbation of infection as the threat of the third wave looms large.”

They, thus, urged the chief minister to provide vaccines for family members of healthcare workers in the 18-44 age bracket “at the earliest on a high priority basis”.

Last week, the AIIMS Administrative Association had also written to the director of the institute asking for a vaccination facility for AIIMS Employment Health Scheme beneficiaries and their dependents at the hospital itself. Currently, there are no vaccination sites for people belonging to the 18-44 age group at the institute.