Delhi: AIIMS nurses test positive, 40 quarantined

Around 40 healthcare workers from AIIMS have been asked to self-quarantine after two nurses, one working in the department of gastroenterology, and a family member tested positive for coronavirus. Three doctors in the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital also tested positive.

Five healthcare workers have tested positive for the disease at AIIMS so far. “None of the healthcare workers who have tested positive were posted in the COVID-19 ward. All have contracted the disease from outside. We are tracing contacts of the workers,” said Dr D K Sharma, AIIMS medical superintendent.

The district administration has begun contact tracing. At a residential colony in Chhattarpur where one of the nurses lives, 225 people have been asked to go into self-quarantine. According to sources, there are “anywhere between 100-225 people” living in his building in Chhattarpur, of whom 80% work at AIIMS. “We will be screening the entire staff and a report will be sent to the authorities,” stated an order by the district administration.

In Delhi, over 80 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, healthcare workers from Lok Nayak, GTB, Jag Pravesh Chandra and Lady Hardinge Medical College tested positive for COVID-19.

